Jayme Closs, teenager missing since October whose parents were murdered, found alive

(Gray News) – Jayme Closs, a Wisconsin teenager who has been missing since her parents were murdered in October, has been found alive.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook on Thursday night that Closs, 13, was found by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, and that a suspect has been taken into custody.
Douglas County is about an hour north of Barron County.
“We want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald wrote on Facebook.
Closs disappeared in the early morning of Oct. 15, and her parents were found shot and killed at the family’s home in Barron. A massive search followed, with authorities believing she had been kidnapped at gunpoint.
Authorities received thousands of tips in the days as the search mushroomed, and leads took investigators as far away as South Florida. But the trail went cold and the search scaled down at the end of October.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department post said Closs would be reunited with her family later tonight.
It did not offer details on her condition or outline her circumstances from the last three months.
There will be a press conference at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Friday morning with an update.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said it was continuing to receive assistance from the FBI and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation as an investigation remains active.
