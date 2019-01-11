Local chain Fazoli’s to help out furloughed employees during shutdown

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As the shutdown nears 20 days, furloughed government employees across the country are unhappy. Thankfully, a national chain is helping out in a way that is sure to bring some smiles: Free Spaghetti!
From now until Sunday, Jan. 13, participating Fazoli’s restaurants invite all furloughed federal government employees to come in for a free Pizza Baked Spaghetti with the purchase of a drink.
Any furloughed employee with a valid government ID is free to claim the deal.
Fazoli’s is a popular fast-casual chain serving Italian favorites such as spaghetti, pizza, and bread sticks. There is a location in Columbus at 6589 Whittlesey Boulevard as well as a location in Montgomery.
“We wanted to do our part to make life a little easier on the people in our communities who have been affected by the shutdown,” said CEO Carl Howard.
