Man accused of Wynnton Rd. murder appears in court for bond hearing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of murder appeared in front of a judge today for his bond hearing.
24-year-old Brenton Rhasheem Davis is accused of the murder of 19-year-old Tommy Jones at a Walgreen’s on Wynnton Rd. on Nov. 21.
Davis appeared in Superior Court on Friday where his bond was set at $250,000.
He was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor at all times, only being allowed out of his home for work, court, or medical reasons.
Davis plead not guilty to the crime at his initial court appearance. However, police say they have video evidence that shows Davis shooting Jones several times in the back and legs as Jones runs away from him.
Police say, Davis was allegedly selling Jones a gun when the incident occurred.
