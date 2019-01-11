Maori Davenport’s eligibility restored pending circuit court hearing

PIKE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An emergency motion filed on behalf of suspended high school basketball player Maori Davenport has been granted by a Pike County Circuit Court.
Circuit Court Judge Sonny Reagan granted the emergency motion Friday and, as a result, Davenport’s eligibility to play has been restored pending a hearing.
Davenport’s parents have also hired an attorney from north Alabama to represent her in a lawsuit against the AHSAA.
The lawsuit, which Davenport’s parents filed in Pike County Thursday, is against the AHSAA and it’s director, Steve Savarese.
The AHSAA ruled Davenport ineligible for her senior season after USA Basketball gave her an $850 check after playing with the organization over the summer. The money, which was said to be issued as an oversight, was later returned. But AHSAA ruled Davenport violated its “amateur rule,” and she was benched for her last year of play at Charles Henderson High School.
The Cole Law Firm tweeted Thursday night that they were pleased to be representing Davenport.
Several people have come to the defense of Davenport including Alabama lawmakers. Davenport and her parents visited the Statehouse Tuesday and several lawmakers have urged the Alabama High School Athletic Association to reinstate the player.
Rep. Kyle South, R-Fayette, announced he’s drafted legislation that would create a measure of oversight of AHSAA operations. South says the bill, which could be introduced during the upcoming legislative session, already has support from 87 of the 105 Alabama House members.
Davenport is scheduled to take the court Friday when Charles Henderson Lady Trojans play against Ozark’s Carroll High School. This will be the first time she has been able to play in an AHSAA sanctioned game since the organization ruled her ineligible in November.
