Mens’ clothing store in MS donates 50+ suits to boys in LaGrange mentoring program

“I got a call from Mr. Cofield telling me that he had some young students that were looking to get a makeover that never had a suit before, said Robert Ford, CEO of Executive Men’s Suits. “My company in Jackson, Mississippi decided that we were going to help out and come to Lagrange and give the 57 young men a brand-new suit. When people call you with a good, great program, you can’t do anything but react.”