Mens’ clothing store in MS donates 50+ suits to boys in LaGrange mentoring program

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A boys mentoring program in LaGrange received new tailored suits courtesy of a men’s store in Jackson, Mississippi.
When the CEO of Executive Mens Suits by Robert Ford in Jackson heard that the Empowerment Program for boys at Clearview Elementary needed suits, his store took action.
The store owner coordinated with Jerome Cofield, the overseer of the program, to measure and size 57 young men over the holidays. The owner traveled to LaGrange along with his team to personally deliver the suits.
“I got a call from Mr. Cofield telling me that he had some young students that were looking to get a makeover that never had a suit before, said Robert Ford, CEO of Executive Men’s Suits. “My company in Jackson, Mississippi decided that we were going to help out and come to Lagrange and give the 57 young men a brand-new suit. When people call you with a good, great program, you can’t do anything but react.”
Gillia Taylor, the marketing director of Executive Men’s Suits described Ford’s mission and goal as not only to dress men for the workplace but to begin training the next generation of leader, especially inner city youth across the world.
