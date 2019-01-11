Opelika man arrested for Burglary and Auto Breaking & Entering

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested a man from Opelika following an investigation of a business burglary as well as an automobile break in.
William Blake Norton, 30, from Opelika is charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, two counts of Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Theft of Property 4th Degree.
The arrest stems from an investigation of the burglary of a business on Opelika Road as well as several vehicles that were parked at the same business. Both theft incidents occurred in early January and various electronic devices were taken.
During the investigation, police obtained video surveillance that identified Norton as the suspect of both crimes. Property taken during the B&E Autos was later found in Norton’s possession and recovered by police.
Detectives executed the arrest warrants while he was being held in the Lee County Jail on unrelated charges; an additional bond was set for $11,000. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.