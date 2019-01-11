Opelika police investigating robbery on Dale Ave.

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place in the 3500 block of Dale Ave.
The victim reported that they were robbed by two suspects, but was not injured during the incident on Jan. 10 at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Police are describing the suspects as two male teenagers.
The first suspect was described as being approximately 5′11″ and weighing approximately 130 pounds and was wearing a grey sweater.
The second suspect is only described as wearing a blue sweater.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call OPD’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665, where you may remain anonymous.
