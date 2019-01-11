Roundabout to be constructed at intersection of Cox and Wire roads in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn residents can expect a new roundabout at the intersection of Cox and Wire roads.
An agreement was reached between the city council and Alabama Department of Transportation to construct the roundabout. The majority of the funds for the roundabout will be taken care of by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), while the city will fund the rest.
There is no word on who will manage the project, but construction is expected to begin in the fall.
