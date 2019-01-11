Russell County authorities offering reward for information in Seale, AL double homicide

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A reward is now being offered for information in a Russell County homicide.
According to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, there is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the deaths of the couple found dead in their Seale, Alabama home on Monday.
65-year-old William Perry and his partner, 50-year-old Deborah Pea,y were found in a home gutted by fire. Autopsies showed both died from bullet wounds and not as a result form the fire.
Authorities in Russell County continue to investigate the case and say they are receiving several calls with tips.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.