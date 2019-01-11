Saturday Looks Chilly & Damp

Drastic changes to the weather are on the way after a gorgeous and sunny Friday. Overnight, we’ll see clouds fill in from the south and west. You’ll wake up to cloudy skies and some isolated showers Saturday morning. Rain chances will gradually increase throughout the day, becoming more scattered to likely in nature by Saturday night. Complicating matters, there will be a left over cold air that will have a hard time moving out, making it very difficult to forecast the high tomorrow. Most likely case will be Columbus topping out around 50, with places north of Columbus staying in the 40′s, but spots down towards Albany/Eufaula reaching 60! Rain should be out of here by Sunday afternoon, and we look to stay dry, with a mix of sun & clouds throughout much of next week. High’s starting off in the 50′s Monday, with highs trending into the 60′s by Friday. Rain looks to be back next weekend, then turning cold in the long range!