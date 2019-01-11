Suspect wanted in Auburn for vandalizing and abandoning dogs at Lee County Humane Society

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is investigating vandalism to its shelter and incidents of dogs being abandoned at the location.
On January 7 at approximately 6 p.m., a pregnant female dog was abandoned in the shelter’s north play yard. The animal was abandoned by a man believed to be between 25 and 40 years old driving four door sedan. The humane society says the man also intentionally damaged fencing that was locked by staff.
On January 8, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the shelter says the same suspect, accompanied by a woman of similar age, abandoned a male dog at the shelter in the same location. The dog was not secured so fencing was further damaged. The dog also roamed the premises overnight.
A police report has been filed and the case is being investigated by Auburn police. Photos of the suspect has been released.
Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact the Lee County Humane Society at 334-821-3222 or the Auburn Police Division tip line at 334-246-1391.
