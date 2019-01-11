2 suspects arrested in Lee County for armed robbery and mulitple charges

The sheriff’s office responded to the armed robbery that happened in a mobile home park in the 500 block of Lee Road 40 in Salem. According to the victims, a vehicle blocked them in as they were driving out of the mobile home park. Four armed suspects jumped out of the vehicle and pointed guns at them. The suspects stole an AR-15 rifle and wallet and fled the scene. The victims identified two of the suspects as Smith and Brown, who were also former high school classmates of the victims.