2 suspects arrested in Lee County for armed robbery and mulitple charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two robbery suspects.
Radrekius Tykel Smith, 19 of Salem, and Sanquan Demerius Brown, 22, of Opelika both turned themselves in.
Smith and Brown are charged with the following:
Radrekius Smith:
- First degree robbery (2 counts)
- Outstanding warrant for third degree domestic violence
Sanquan Brown:
- First degree robbery (2 counts)
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Second degree possession of marijuana
The arrests stem from an armed robbery that happened January 5.
The sheriff’s office responded to the armed robbery that happened in a mobile home park in the 500 block of Lee Road 40 in Salem. According to the victims, a vehicle blocked them in as they were driving out of the mobile home park. Four armed suspects jumped out of the vehicle and pointed guns at them. The suspects stole an AR-15 rifle and wallet and fled the scene. The victims identified two of the suspects as Smith and Brown, who were also former high school classmates of the victims.
On January 8, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Countywide Swat Teams executed a search warrant at Smith’s home and found a small amount of marijuana, money, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence that possibly links him to the robbery.
Brown’s home was searched on January 10 and the same evidence was found.
Smith is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $203,000 bond. Brown was released after posting a $207,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation and additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
