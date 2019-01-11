Taxpayers in the Chattahoochee Valley speaking out 20 days into the government shutdown

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -Now on the 20th day of the partial government shutdown, workers are federally furloughed and left uncertain when they will be paid.
The government employs more than 2 million people.
Roughly 800,000 people for agencies like the IRS, National Parks, or airport TSA may not see their paycheck Friday.
A barber shop in Phenix City discussed their feelings about the shutdown.
“I feel very bad about that because that’s how they make their living. They are living one pay check to another one, they can’t afford to be taking no time off, but they want them to come work for free, and that’s not right,” said Mel.
“That’s a big difference when you can’t take a paycheck home. That’s your bread and winner right there. When you can’t feed your family, you can’t help them,” said Nokomis Croney.
This is all heeding from President Trump being adament about building a wall on the southern border of Mexico. This resulted in a stalemate between he and Democrats.
One guy said he understands we need border security, but there could be other options.
“Yes we need border security, but we need drones, different cameras, things of that nature, and more workers,” said retired Marine, Dewayne Malone.
Another major entity affected by the shutdown is the Food & Drug Administration.
The FDA said it is not conducting routine inspections on the food we are eating.
