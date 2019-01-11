Turkey terrorizes children and parents outside Boston school

BOSTON (WBZ/CNN) – Many Boston residents are feeling chicken – over a turkey.
The wild bird has been chasing kids and adults near Dennis C. Haley Pilot School over the past few weeks, and it’s still on the loose.
"He chased my son and I across the school lot,” said Brittney Moon, a school parent. “It's been crazy. He's been terrorizing the poor crossing guard over here too."
The turkey has been prowling outside the K-8 public school, keeping the kids inside.
"It just seems to be really territorial," said Sean Glover, another parent.
The bird was comfortable as could be Thursday afternoon, just hanging out on a car at a Wendy’s down the street from the school.
"My husband’s been trying to drop my daughter off and pick her up from school, and has been run off by the turkey, and I know the turkey has trapped a bunch of people in their cars," said Nancy Allen, a parent.
Animal Control stepped in Thursday, but the turkey was too fast, and it ambled away.
The troublesome bird does have one chance to remain free – there’s a wildlife sanctuary right around the corner.
If the gobbler can make it there, nobody would be allowed to touch it.
