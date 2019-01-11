Valley man arrested after ‘fondling’ woman, charged with sexual abuse

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) - Valley police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual abuse case
A 31-year-old victim reported the Jan. 8 incident to police on Jan. 9.
The victim said she was applying for an apartment at a complex when the person taking the application, later identified as 35-year-old Julian Brent Wood, grabbed her from behind and began fondling her chest and groin.
She stated that she repeatedly told Wood no and attempted to get away before he pinned her to the wall and continued groping her.
She was able to escape when he became distracted.
Wood was taken into custody on Jan. 10 after willingly coming to the Valley Police Department and admitting to detectives that he committed the acts described by the victim.
He has been charged with felony sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment.
Wood is currently being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility where he awaits a bond hearing.
