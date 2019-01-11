Auburn City Schools receives one of highest report card grades in state

“We obviously are very proud that our report card indicated that a for the school system," says Auburn City Schools Superintendent, Karen DeLano. "Looking at the results as we look at individual schools, I’m very proud of that progress. I do think that most people understand the key to learning is that classroom teacher, that’s where we really see the work. Of course we have a community that believes in education. So, they send us children that are ready to learn and we have parents that value education.”