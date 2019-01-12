Family of victim killed in Columbus Pizza Hut still seeking justice 9 months later

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus family is still seeking justice nine months after their loved one was gunned down at a local Pizza Hut.
On Friday, family came together for a vigil to remember 32-year-old Branden Denson.
"I love him so much and I miss him so much. I can’t wait to hold him in my arms when my time comes,” says Marcia Denson, the victim’s mother.
Marcia Denson says it’s her son’s first birthday away from his children and his family. Branden Denson was murdered at the Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road in Columbus on April 6, 2018.
“It’s in memory of him for his first birthday in heaven to celebrate his life and what a good man he was. I know he’s up there watching and listening to everything going on,” says Marcia Denson.
“We’ll always remember. This is probably what he would want us to do,” says Branden Denson’s father Billy Denson.
Three suspects have been arrested in the case. 24-year-old Dover Coppins, 28-year-old Eric Spencer, and 24-year-old Tommie Jamal Mullins are all in the Muscogee County Jail. Police are still searching for two other suspects in the case: Tyree Jaquan Smith and Johnathan Swift.
"It helps that three of them have been arrested. I’ll feel better when the other two are arrested. I think once the trial is over, then I’ll be able to finally be at peace,” says Marcia Denson.
"Every time we hear some good news, it kind of relieves us. He’s with us in our memory every single day, but it does relieve some of the tension,” says Billy Denson.
The family says as time goes on, they’re love and memory for their loved one will carry on with them.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.