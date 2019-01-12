Infant deaths double in Columbus, according to 2018 child fatality review

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Officials in Muscogee County are concerned about how many more infant deaths they have seen over the past year.
The number of infant deaths in the county has more than doubled within the last two years. The Muscogee County deputy coroner says a large portion of those numbers are sleep related. When a parent is sleeping with their child and holds them too close, officials say it’s most dangerous for the child.
Twenty-one infants passed away in 2018, both unexpected and intentional. There were only nine reported infant deaths in 2017.
According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, we are only 11 days into 2019 and there has already been at least one infant death in Columbus. Officials say that’s one too many.
