Mall in New Jersey evacuated after food court shooting

JERSEY CITY, NJ (News 12 New Jersey/CNN) – A New Jersey mall was evacuated Friday after two people were shot.
It happened inside the food court at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.
One person was shot in the stomach, another in the arm. At last check, they were in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.
At least two people have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, but police said the shooter may still be at large.
The motive is unclear, but police are looking into whether it was gang-related.
