Rain Moving Out Sunday...

Best chance of rain looks to be tonight as low pressure passes by. You’ll want to stay indoors with lows dropping into the lower 50′s with damp conditions. Rain looks to be out of here by lunchtime tomorrow, with lingering clouds Sunday afternoon, throughout much of Monday. The work week is looking dry through Thursday. Starting a bit cool, but trending warmer throughout the week with highs in the 60s by Thursday. A series of disturbances will bring rainy weather Friday and Saturday, ahead of what is looking like the strongest cold front so far this winter next weekend.