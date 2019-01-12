Wyoming Escaped inmate caught in Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After 2 weeks on the run, authorities say an escaped inmate from Wyoming and the correctional facility employee accused of helping him break out have been arrested in Georgia.
29-year-old Richard Fountaine and 25-year-old Kimberly Belcher were captured Friday afternoon.
The two were last seen in Middle Georgia earlier this week, accused of a burglary in the area. Police says the suspects went to a home and asked the owner to help them with their vehicle, but authorities were called and they were identified.
Fountaine was serving a 3-5 year stint at the Casper Re-Entry Center in Wyoming for a burglary conviction when he escaped on Dec. 28th.
