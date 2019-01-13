B’ham PD releases name of officer killed in overnight shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have confirmed that Sergeant Wytasha Carter was the officer killed in this morning’s shooting.
In 2016, Sergeant Carter was one of three officers who rushed into a house fire to save two little girls.
From the Birmingham Police press release:
Sergeant Carter has served with the Birmingham Police Department since 2011, where he has worked various assignments including West Precinct, HICOPP and Youth Services as a school resource officer. Carter was promoted to sergeant in February 2018.
Sergeant Carter began his law enforcement career in 2002 as a correctional officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Later that year he joined the Leeds Police Department where he served as an officer. In 2007, Sergeant Carter joined the Fairfield Police Department until transferring to the Birmingham Police Department.
Sergeant carter is a 1993 graduate of Phillips High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Belford University. He also served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his wife and children.
