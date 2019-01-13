Indivisible Columbus protests living conditions at Stewart Detention Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A local organization, named Indivisible Columbus, met today in hopes of bring awareness to the living conditions of the Stewart Dentition Center in Lumpkin GA.
Stewart Detention Center is a private prison operated by Corrections Corporation of America under contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, housing immigrant detainees.
Indivisible Columbus protested the facility claiming that border detainees are being held there in inhumane conditions.
They say men are being forced to sleep in very cold rooms with thin mattresses. They also claim the detainees are not being allowed physical contact with family members.
The group says the facility is also past capacity, holding between 1,700 and 2,200 men at a time.
The group was also meeting to collect items for the family of Yulio Castro Garrido, a Cuban man who died at a hospital after being held in the dentition center last year.
Garrido died from complications of Pneumonia. At the time, officials claimed Garrido resisted medical treatment which caused his condition to worsen.
