New application process for boards, commissions

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - In Auburn, residents have a new way of getting their name out there for the city’s boards and commissions. A task force recently created by newly elected Mayor Ron Anders has some new application procedures on the table.
Procedures that were formed by the Boards and Commissions Task Force have been refined and adopted by the Auburn City Council. The new procedures were adopted to streamline the application and appointment process for the city’s 22 boards and commissions.
Some of these procedures include announcing vacancies earlier, publicizing vacancies more widely, and interviewing candidates for the Board of Education and Planning Commission.
“Just to look at how candidates are considered. We’ve got 22 boards and there’s a number of different functions that they have in the city and in the county and they just wanted to make sure that they were making sure that people knew that there were these appointments that people could apply for and a way to serve and that they found the right candidates for all the boards,“ says Auburn Director of Public Affairs, David Dorton. “The council also plans to look more closely than in the past at Board of Education appointments and Planning Commission appointments, they’re going to do an interview process for those.”
Applicants will now be able to look at qualifications for open positions and apply for those vacancies through an online portal.
