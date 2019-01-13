New application process for boards, commissions

“Just to look at how candidates are considered. We’ve got 22 boards and there’s a number of different functions that they have in the city and in the county and they just wanted to make sure that they were making sure that people knew that there were these appointments that people could apply for and a way to serve and that they found the right candidates for all the boards,“ says Auburn Director of Public Affairs, David Dorton. “The council also plans to look more closely than in the past at Board of Education appointments and Planning Commission appointments, they’re going to do an interview process for those.”