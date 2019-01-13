Quiet Start To The Week!

Some peeks of sunshine across the Valley this afternoon, which great after a rainy Saturday. Quiet weather looks to continue for much of the work week, until at least Thursday. Highs look to start off in the 50s Monday, trending into the 60s by Thursday & Friday. Wouldn't be surprised if we reached 70F on Saturday. Unfortunately, we'll see wet weather return by Friday into Saturday ahead of our next cold front, which will move through this weekend. Could be the strongest cold front we've seen this winter, with highs in the 40s, and widespread hard freezes! Get ready, Winter is coming!