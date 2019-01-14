1 arrested and warrant issued for second suspect in murder on Dunwoody Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting that happened on Dunwoody Drive in Columbus, and a murder warrant has been issued for a second suspect in the case.
Jaquavis Donell Richardson, 17, is charged with the murder of Jaquan Harris.
On December 27, 2018, police responded to Dunwoody Drive in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Harris suffering from a gunshot wound. Harris died from his injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Richardson was already in the Muscogee County Jail on other charges when he was arrested for Harris’ murder.
A murder warrant has also been taken out for 18-year-old Davontay Marquis Wiskow. Wiskow is 6’0” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has “Jill” tattooed on his right shoulder.
Police say Wiskow should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Harris’ murder or the whereabouts of Wiskow is asked to call 911 or the columbus Police Department at 706-225-4295.
Richardson’s Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 16 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.