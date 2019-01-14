Chattahoochee Valley Libraries open new 24-hour libraries in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - All you need is your library card to come and check out books at the library’s new 24-hour locations. You just scan your card and scroll through until you find your read.
“I’m a big reader but finding the books was always hard so you can just order them and then they will come here, and you can come get them,” said reader Abbie Arrington.
These are the first libraries of their kind in the Peach State and in the southeast.
The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries' goal is to make it more convenient for kids and parents to have access to more books, DVDs and everything the library offers.
“It’s about making sure stuff is available for people where they want it and when they want it, it’s just another way we are reaching out, we are not closing any libraries, this is not about shutting down a facility and making it all automated this is really just about being forward thinking and making our service more accessible to more people," said Director of the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries Alan Harkness.
You can also specialize and order the books you want and come pick them up.
The new 24-hour libraries are located on Double Churches Rd. and in Midland.
It works the same as if you check out books from the normal library locations where you have 14 days to have a book checked out before charged a late fee.
Kids and parents, I caught up with using the machine say it’s the best idea.
“It’s a lot convenient that way I don’t have to lug the baby out of the car and everything I can just take her to it, watch her, she scans the card, she gets what she needs and were done,” said parent Stephanie Laittrell.
“I like the libraries because they are convenient to where I live and you don’t have to go to the library whenever it’s far away from your house,” said Arrington.
The libraries of the Chattahoochee have teamed up with the Muscogee County School district and was able to purchase these new 24-hour libraries through the E-SPLATS program.
An official ribbon cutting will be held at the Midland location January 30th and remember all you need is your library card for full access to the 24-hour libraries.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.