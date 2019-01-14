Columbus Swim Instructor eyes 2020 Olympic Trials

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The next summer Olympics won’t roll around until 2020 but many people accross the country have already begun training for a spot on the competitive team. Leah Gingrich, of Columbus, is one of those hopeful athletes.
Gingrich is currently the swim instructor for the Columbus Hurricanes.
Gingrich says that while she was finishing up college she took a break from swimming, but now she’s excited about getting to teach and that she’s even ready to dive back in with a big splash: The Olympics.
Gingrich has been swimming every single day as she trains and gets back to the sport she loves. She has help from another Columbus Hurricanes instructor named Andrew.
The 2020 Olympic trials don’t start for at least another year. Gingrich says she knows it is a ways away but that she feels confident and is grateful for the community support behind.
Photo courtesy of Columbus Hurricanes USA Swim Team Facebook.
