CSU and MCSD announce new job guarantee partnership

“Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District have enjoyed a long and enduring symbiotic relationship," said Dr. David Lewis, MCSD Superintendent of Education. “In light of our ongoing and growing partnership, we wanted to express our confidence in the graduates they produce through this tangible gesture, which we believe to be mutually beneficial for both institutions. In doing so, we hope to promote the development and retention of local teaching talent as well as attracting potential talent to our community.”