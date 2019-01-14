CSU and MCSD announce new job guarantee partnership

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new initiative in the partnership between Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District has just been announced.
Effective immediately, all CSU College of Education graduates, who meet certain criteria, will be guaranteed a teaching contract with MCSD.
“Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District have enjoyed a long and enduring symbiotic relationship," said Dr. David Lewis, MCSD Superintendent of Education. “In light of our ongoing and growing partnership, we wanted to express our confidence in the graduates they produce through this tangible gesture, which we believe to be mutually beneficial for both institutions. In doing so, we hope to promote the development and retention of local teaching talent as well as attracting potential talent to our community.”
The graduates must have successfully completed the student teaching component of their degree and meet Georgia Professional Standards Commission induction certification requirements.
“We are excited to have reached a level in our partnership that Muscogee County School District has established this job guarantee for our education students,” said Deidre Greer, Dean, CSU College of Education and Health Professions. “The confidence MCSD is placing in our graduates through this initiative is a testament to our commitment to preparing excellent teachers.”
More than 70% of teachers in the school district have at least one degree from CSU.
