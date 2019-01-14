Find my Georgia Lawmaker

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -As the Georiga General Assembly reconvene’s for 2019, now is a perfect time to know the lawmaker that represents your area and interents as bills become state laws.
Below are some resources you can use to become familiar with memebers of the Georgia House and Senate.
Click here to be taken to the General Assembly’s home page, where you can search for House and Senate members by name and district. Contact information like office phone and email are listed as well.
Click here to find your legislator. You can also use this link to search for elected officials by zip code.
Click here to search for legislation, read bills in their entirety, and also track bills as they progress through the 2019 Georgia legislative session.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.