Florida man threatens to kill someone with ‘Kindness’ – the name of his machete

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL (Gray News) – Kill them with kindness is usually sound advice, so long as it’s taken figuratively.
But a Florida man took the phrase a bit too literally and now he’s in jail. Deputies told the Pensacola News Journal that 30-year-old Bryan Stewart threatened to kill someone with “Kindness,” which happens to be the name of his machete. The word is written on the weapon.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said Stewart cut his neighbor with the weapon during a confrontation last week and now he’s in jail facing aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill charges.
A neighbor claimed to have heard yelling and banging from Stewart’s house all day last Wednesday.
Around midnight on Thursday, a second neighbor claimed to have heard Stewart threaten to kill someone.
The first neighbor went to ask Stewart to keep the noise down, but he had the weapon raised above his head in a striking position, according to deputies.
The second neighbor jumped in front of the first and blocked the strike with his left hand, suffering a half-inch cut in the process.
Deputies said Stewart’s breath smelled of alcohol when they arrested him. They had to repeat commands to him several times.
Even after he was in custody, he was far from under control. Deputies used a taser to get him inside the patrol car where he then continued kicking and banging his head.
