Gloomy & chilly start to the week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Clouds from the weekend stubborn to budge for Monday, keeping temperatures hovering around the 40s and 50s throughout the day. Coupled with breezy northwesterly winds, expect the wind chill to make it feel a few degrees cooler than it actually is.
Overnight though, clouds clear out, ushering in a cold start to your Tuesday with temperatures near freezing in the mornings through Wednesday. Sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday, but clouds move back in Thursday ahead of a chance for a few showers here and there as we wrap up the work week. Our next big rainmaker arrives this weekend (I know, I know…), bringing decent rain coverage late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Prepare yourself though—once the upcoming weekend’s low pressure system moves out, a frigid Arctic blast looks more and more likely early next week. We’ll keep you posted, but for now 20s and a hard freeze not out of the realm of possibility by NEXT Monday!
