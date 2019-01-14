Hospitals in the Chattahoochee Valley break down how to find price lists

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A hospital stay can be expensive. Patients now have access to the price of common hospital services and procedures at their fingertips.
As of the first of this year, all hospitals are required to post their prices online. Hospitals in the Chattahoochee Valley are explainig how to navigate their website to find their prices.
If you’re considering visiting St. Francis Hosptial in Columbus, just visit mystfrancis.com and click on the menu tab. Then select patients and guests, scroll down to ‘understanding billing and charges,’ and there’s the list. You can visit the webpage that has the list here.
If you prefer Piedmont Healthcare in Columbus, go to piedmont.org, scroll down to resources and select ‘financial resources.’ Then scroll down one more time to select the Piedmont location you would like to visit and a list of their prices will come up. To see the locations, click here.
Lastly, if you want to take a look at the price list for East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, simply go to eamc.org. Follow the menu button to ‘patient and family resources’ and select estimate my cost.
On these lists, you can see services ranging from $4 to over $50,000.
