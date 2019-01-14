House fire on Northwind Ct. in Columbus deemed accidental

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A house fire in north Columbus last week has been deemed an accident.
The fire happened Thursday January 10 at a home on Nightwind Court. Columbus Fire Chief Ricky Shores says the fire was caused by combustible material too close to a flame source.
According to Columbus Fire officials, the homeowner says he started a fire in the fire place that extended to paper material stacked on the hearth.
John Hudgison, director of Columbus Inspections and Code Enforcement, says there have been 16 complaints against the homeowner. The first of the complaints were regarding weeds, solid waste, and junk vehicles back in 2007.
