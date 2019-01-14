LA teachers go on strike in 2nd-largest US school district

Student Leo Rittner Solomon, 6, front left, and parent Hilda Rodriguez Guzman, right, react as United Teachers Los Angeles president and teacher Alex Caputo-Pearl announces the nation's second-largest school district will go on strike at a news conference in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. With no new discussions scheduled, pickets are likely to begin Monday at 7 a.m. PST as teachers stand firm on sticking points including higher pay and smaller class sizes. Schools will stay open if a walkout happens. The district, with 640,000 students, has hired hundreds of substitutes to replace teachers and others who leave for picket lines. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes)