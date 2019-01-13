New, returning executive officers in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama will see new and returning constitutional officers on Inauguration Day Monday. Each person was elected on Nov. 6 during the 2018 midterm elections:
Governor
Kay Ivey, R
- Grew up in Camden in Wilcox County
- Previously served as State Treasurer and Lt. Governor
- First Sworn in as Governor in April 2017 after Gov. Robert Bentley resigned
Lt. Governor
Will Ainsworth, R
- Has Marketing Degree from Auburn University
- Elected to Alabama House in 2014 from Albertville
- Married with three children
Attorney General
Steve Marshall, R
- Law Degree from University of Alabama
- Appointed Marshall County District Attorney in 2001
- Replaced Luther Strange as AG in February 2017
State Auditor
Jim Ziegler, R
- Public Administration Degree from University of Alabama
- Previously served on Alabama Public Service Commission
- First Elected as State Auditor in 2014
Secretary of State
John Merrill, R
- Degree from University of Alabama
- Elected to Alabama House in 2010 for House District 62
- First Elected to Secretary of State’s Office in November 2014
State Treasurer
John McMillan, R
- Economics Degree from Rhodes College
- Served as Baldwin County Commissioner and House Representative
- Served as State Agriculture Commissioner from 2010-2018
Alabama’s Executive Department structure and organization is derived from the Constitution of Alabama of 1901 and its amendments. To view past office holders, visit this link.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.