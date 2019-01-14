Russell County Sheriff sworn in for third term

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff was sworn in for a third term from a non-contested vote.
Sheriff Heath Taylor was sworn in Monday Chattahoochee Valley Community College. A renewing of oaths among all the sheriff department’s officers also took place.
“The community felt that we were doing a good enough job that they didn’t want to put somebody up against us to change us out,” said Taylor. “And to me, that’s a big big pat on the back to this department. It has nothing to do with me personally, it has something to do with the department and how we do and treat people on a daily basis.”
Taylor attributes to the success of the sheriff’s department to the trust the community has in them as a whole because everyone is faithful and committed to the job.
