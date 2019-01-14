Suspects wanted for armed home invasion in West Point

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - Police are searching for suspects in a home invasion in West Point.
On January 11 at 11:37 p.m., West Point police and GBI agents responded to a home on 6th Avenue in reference to a home invasion. Police say were three armed intruders entered the home in an attempt to rob the residence.
According to police, the victim received minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Point Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 706-645-3551 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
