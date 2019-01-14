Warming Up This Week

As we head into the weekend, a major storm system will impact the area, bringing rain and perhaps some storms to the Valley Saturday evening, Saturday night, and overnight into Sunday morning. Behind this, we will have the coldest air of the winter season blowing in - look for temperatures to drop through the day Sunday with most of the afternoon and evening spent in the 30s and 40s and highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday. Overnight lows will be at their coldest Monday and Tuesday morning with low to mid 20s area-wide. Some of the normally colder spots will probably make the teens, so we will keep a close eye on developments for you!