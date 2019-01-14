WATCH LIVE: Brian Kemp sworn in as 83rd Governor of Georgia

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - Brian Kemp will be sworn in as the 83rd Governor of Georgia on Monday, Jan. 14, and he’s ready to get to work.
WTOC sat down with Kemp and spoke with him ahead of his swearing in to discuss his plans for the state. The soon to be governor says he has big plans for Georgia, some of which include reforming the immigration system, gun violence and adding regulations in legal gun buyers and even drug cartels.
Governor-elect Kemp says he has been preparing for this day for months.
“Our focus has been on transitioning and getting our policy ready for session and getting the budget prepared. We’ve been working with Governor Deal’s office and himself on that and some of his priorities as he leaves office and they know what my priorities are,” Kemp said.
Kemp will be sworn in Monday at 2 p.m. at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion. The inaugural ceremony traditionally takes place on the steps of the Georgia State Capitol Building.
Thousands are expected to be at the ceremony. WTOC will be there to bring you live team coverage throughout the afternoon. Stay with us on air and online.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.