Beautiful Wednesday Ahead!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The clouds finally made their way out of the area, paving the way for mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures across the area tonight with many spots around the freezing mark by early Wednesday morning. Highs will top out near 60 Wednesday afternoon with a sunny sky and no major weather issues for us. Going into Thursday and Friday, clouds will be on the increase and moisture levels will be on the rise. At the moment, I'm including isolated showers to the forecast late Thursday and during the day on Friday. Temperatures will find their way into the low to mid 60s as we end the week. This weekend, our next big storm system will be affecting the area with rain moving in late Saturday and into the overnight hours going into Sunday. Heavy rain is possible, but we don't anticipate any severe weather issues.