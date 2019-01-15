Columbus death penalty case delayed again for man accused of killing girlfriend and son

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The trial for a Columbus man accused of killing his girlfriend and six-month-old son is delayed yet again.
Brandon Conner faced a Columbus Superior Court judge Monday morning after delays that have added up for more than a year.
The latest delays come as money is an issue for the defendant in Columbus' only death penalty case.
Officials say Conner can no longer pay his private attorney fees, after being represented by defense attorneys Mark Shellnut and William Kendrick since 2014.
State appointed attorneys Emily Gilbert and Brad Gardner officially took over the case.
Attorneys are requesting more time before the case is presented before a jury.
“It hurts but we are getting through it and you know, family comes together at times like this really closely, and we realize the value of being there for one another when you lose something so great. It was a big loss--- Mandy and her baby,” said Chayla Branch. a friend of murder victim Rosella Mitchell.
News Leader 9 spoke with family and friends of the victims in 2014, shortly after they were killed. Five yeasr later, closure and justice is still what they are seeking.
Because of these delays, the court officials are projecting this trial may be delayed until fall 2019 or even 2020.
A representative from the district attorney’s office says they are hoping to move forward with this death penalty case in a timely fashion.
Conner currently remains in jail, facing charges of murder, aggravated battery, arson and using a knife to commit a crime.
The judge is allowing a 60-day window for attorneys to prepare for the next status hearing.
The next hearing is scheduled for March 22.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.