Columbus organization promoting stronger family relationships celebrates 10 years

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A group that WTVM has partnered with for 10 years is still pushing for stronger families in the Columbus community.
Right from the Start celebrated 10 years with a luncheon on Tuesday. Right from the Start made a media splash with a wedding contest that WTVM hosted for the organization.
“At the very beginning of Right from the Start, we raffled off a wedding for a couple and the couple that won our wedding in 2009 is here today. So, we’re celebrating them today too. It’s a special day for us and for them,” said Ruthie Hite, executive director of Right from the Start.
The goals of the organization are to lower divorce rate, lower the out of wedlock pregnancy rate, and to get fathers involved in the lives of their children.
