Grease Monkey donates $6K to help feed children at Truth Spring Academy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Grease Monkey in Columbus gave a donation to an area academy to help feed children.
Grease Monkey presented Truth Spring Academy a check for $6,000 on Monday. This comes after a month-long fundraiser in December where the automotive service company donated a portion of the cost of each oil change.
The private academy is Christian-based and serves mostly children living in poverty.
After the check presentation, the children enjoyed a hot breakfast with super heroes. The school knew it was getting a check but was surprised by the amount.
“To look at what this does for our organization, it helps us to provide essential resources for our students to where they have the chance enjoy a healthy and hardy meal, and really spring forward in a successful school day," said Rob Strickland, director of Truth Spring Academy.
Grease Monkey of Columbus is locally owned and co-owner Chuck Davis said they admire the mission g Truth Spring Academy and want to help children begin their day on a full stomach to learn.
