Gymboree preparing to file for bankruptcy and close all its stores

“The process we announced today is designed to reposition the company for success by establishing a brand portfolio and store footprint that is optimized for the current retail environment. These strategic initiatives are an important next step as we continue to look for ways to unlock additional value in our brands. We are optimistic about our future as a more streamlined organization that can deliver enhanced, long-term value to its stakeholders. Our team remains focused on delivering the quality children’s clothing and accessories and exceptional service that our customers have come to expect from us.”

Shaz Kahng, Gymboree Group CEO, Dec. 4, 2018