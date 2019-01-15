MCSD talks plans to close Early College Academy and combine with Jordan High School

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One school in Columbus could be closing its doors in the coming months, and combining with another institution.
In a detailed plan by the Muscogee County School District, Jordan High School Principal Craig Fitts laid out preparations to combine Jordan High School and Early College Academy.
“The entire school will be a part of the College Career Academy. The College Career Academy will be a part of the entire school. That is something that the state hasn’t taken on yet,” said Fitts.
The district said there’s been a decline in enrollment at Early College Academy after the dual enrollment program offered by the academy became available to students across the district. In the meeting, board members said it’s more financially responsible to combine the academy with the newly proposed Jordan High School. The new institution would be called the Jordan High School College and Career Academy.
“We can give them something to provide them with more opportunities and ensure no job loss. It’s a win-win. The time is now,” said Superintendent David Lewis.
They said the goal is for every student to have a personalized plan for career and or college success with every student expected to complete a post-secondary credential at the same time as a high school diploma. They said the plan would save the district $391,929.
“We just hope the community would wrap their arms around it and support it. As this is considered, as it moves forward, we hope student will take interest in the opportunity,” said Mercedes Parham, MCSD director of communications.
This proposal will stay on the docket for around 30 days and the board will vote on it in the February voting session. If approved, you can expect to see the change during the next school year in August.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.