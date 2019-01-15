Reducing response emergency response time discussed at Lee County Commission meeting

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Several topics were discussed Monday night during a Lee County Commission meeting.
The possible interstate 14 from Texas to Augusta was discussed, but no decisions were made as the commission asked for more time to review the idea.
Instead, the commissioners used the time to hear from a company that’s hoping to reduce response time for first responders, and cut down crisis time even in active shooter or threatening situations. The Kologik company uses GPS technology to pinpoint an emergency that’s happening and alerts the nearest first responder.
One of Kologik’s programs, called Campus Safe, has been in place for four years from Texas to Maine.
