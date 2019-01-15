Sake Kids Columbus celebrates 20-year parntership with the Columbus Police Dept.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus and the Columbus Police Department celebrated a milestone on Tuesday.
The organization was presented an award celebrating a 20-year partnership with the Columbus Police Department’s Bike Patrol and Motor Squad. The partnership between the agencies has resulted in many accomplishments in childhood injury prevention in the Columbus area for two decades.
“Today is a celebration of a partnership with Safe Kids Columbus and the Columbus Police Department,” said Pam Fair with Safe Kids. “With the help that we get from the police department and the logistical support that they give us, we can focus our energies on purchasing safety equipment and programming. They help us set everything up and make it successful.”
In 2018, the Safe Kids produced several results from distributing nearly 800 helmets and community-wide car seat checks, to bike safety classes for children, just to name a few.
The accomplishments were a direct result of the collaborative partnership between Safe Kids Columbus, Piedmont Columbus Regional, and the Columbus Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.