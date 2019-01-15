Stubborn clouds still holding on strong

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Once again, clouds proving stubborn to budge this morning, but sunshine looks more likely by the afternoon at least. Before we get any breaks of sun though, temperatures will hold steady hovering around 40 with wind chills well into the 30s though. Despite the chilly days of late, a warming trend takes over in the coming days, putting us at or near 70 by Saturday.
In the meantime, Wednesday at least holds the promise of more sunshine before more clouds and a few showers filter back in Thursday and Friday. Big changes in store this weekend though. A low pressure system pushing across the Southeast Saturday will bring a decent chance of rain once again Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
Once the rain clears out though on Sunday, some of the coldest air we’ve seen all winter plunges down into the Valley making for a full-blown Arctic blast early next week. We’re talking a hard freeze with temperatures possibly falling down as the low as the teens and wind chills in the single digits! All in all, next week looks to feature a bitterly cold pattern, but we’ll keep fine-tuning that forecast for you in the days ahead.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.