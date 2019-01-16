Bama QB Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma

Bama QB Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma
By Sara Hampton | January 16, 2019 at 1:29 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 3:05 PM

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to the University of Oklahoma.

He tweeted a letter that reads, in part:

Now, I’m an alumnus of the University of Alabama.

Now I’m Bama for LIFE — and that right there will never change!

But now it’s also time for me to start a new chapter in my story.

I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student.

I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.