Bama QB Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to the University of Oklahoma.
He tweeted a letter that reads, in part:
Now, I’m an alumnus of the University of Alabama.
Now I’m Bama for LIFE — and that right there will never change!
But now it’s also time for me to start a new chapter in my story.
I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student.
I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.
